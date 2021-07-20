Press Conferences

16:27 20.07.2021

Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 72.5% of Ukrainians do not approve of the government's activities, only 13.5% assess it positively, according to data from a sociological survey conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from July 11 to July 18, 2021 and presented at the press center of the Interfax- Ukraine news agency.

Some 42.7% of respondents believe that the government practically does nothing to solve the problems of the population, 36.5% note that the government is taking certain actions, but this is not enough, 11.7% of respondents are sure that the government is doing everything possible for the population , while 9.1% found it difficult to answer the question.

At the same time, 58.5% of Ukrainians support the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers, and 26.1% do not support it.

At the same time, 69.2% of respondents believe that the situation in the country is developing in the wrong direction, 24.5% - in the right direction, and 6.3% found it difficult to answer.

Among the problems that most concern the population, 62.3% of respondents indicated the high cost of food and housing and communal services, 57.4% - low income, 41.2% - the war in Donbas, 32.9% - corruption in government bodies, 32.1% - unemployment and the inability to find a well-paid job, 28.5% - the inaccessibility of medical care, and 21.8% - the coronavirus epidemic (respondents could indicate several answers).

A sociological survey was conducted in all regions of Ukraine (with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula) among 1,224 respondents over 18 years old. The survey method is an individual "face-to-face" interview at the place of residence of the respondents (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3%.

Tags: #conference #government
