16:31 14.07.2021

Most Ukrainians believe that govt not coping with vaccination of population – poll

KYIV. July 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 60.8% of Ukrainians believe that the authorities cannot cope with the vaccination of the population in the country, according to a sociological survey by the Social Monitoring Center conducted from June 29 to July 9 and presented at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

At the same time, 29.7% of respondents are confident that the authorities are coping with the vaccination campaign, and 9.5% find it difficult to answer.

The main reasons for the failure of the vaccination campaign, among those who consider actions of the authorities insufficient, 63.6% cite subjective reasons, that is, the lack of professionalism of the authorities and political interests in choosing vaccines, and 14.6% cite objective reasons, namely long queues for receiving vaccines in the world and the difficulty in negotiating for Ukraine to obtain it. Another 21.8% find it difficult to answer.

When answering the question "Have you been vaccinated?" 10% answered positively (once or twice in Ukraine or abroad), 9.2% have signed up for vaccination in the near future, 20.5% are planning vaccinations, but have not decided on date, 29.2% have not decided whether to get vaccinated, 28.3% have decided not to get vaccinated at all and 2.8% refused to answer.

The sociological survey was carried out throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, among people over 18 years old by the method of personal interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. The sample is 3,011 respondents.

Tags: #conference #vaccination
