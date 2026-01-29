InfoLight experts believe Kremlin using ‘failed state’ technology to destroy trust in the state

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Ukraine is under unprecedented pressure simultaneously on several fronts: negotiation, energy, mobilization, and information.

This was stated by head of the Research and Analytical Group InfoLight.UA, Yuriy Honcharenko, during the roundtable talk dubbed "InfoLight - 2026: Challenges and Solutions for the Information Space", which was held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the expert, January 2026 was the most difficult month for the Ukrainian energy sector - Russia doubled the intensity of strikes compared to December. At the same time, the monthly mobilization covers only half of the army's needs, and the information space is filled with narratives that undermine trust in mobilization and the TCK (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers).

"The Kremlin continues to believe that it can break Ukraine this winter," Honcharenko stressed.

He noted that Russia is simultaneously launching a "failed state" campaign in Germany, where sabotage is accompanied by statements by pro-Russian politicians about supporting Putin and stopping aid to Ukraine.

The head of InfoLight paid special attention to the technology of reflexive management and the "failed state" model in Ukraine. Its goal is the systematic discrediting of government bodies to create a sense of helplessness and hopelessness among citizens.

"In this model, it doesn't matter whether the accusations are true. What matters is their quantity and regularity. And what is critically important is the false legitimacy of the accuser," the expert explained.

According to him, since the military have the highest trust in society, the ideal actor for such an operation is a military man in exile who has a grudge against the system.

"His status as a defender of the country automatically legitimizes any criticism, even destructive ones," Honcharenko added.

As an example, he cited the case of blogger Arty Green (Yevhen Bekrenev), investigated by the InfoLight team using OSINT methods. His communication model, according to the expert, corresponds to the classic "failed state" scheme: the government is a criminal group, the special services are traitors, the truth is only for the "initiated", there is no alternative, only hopelessness.

In addition, the InfoLight team recorded the deployment of an artificial opposition campaign between Zaluzhny and Budanov, which has no real basis.

"We monitor who is spreading what, what channels and methods are involved. Of course, we inform the relevant authorities," said Honcharenko, adding that InfoLight actually performs the function of a non-state StratCom (Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).