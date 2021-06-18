Press Conferences

13:20 18.06.2021

No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

KYIV. June 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Political expert, Board Chairman of the Penta analytical center Volodymyr Fesenko believes that the absence of agreements between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine is better than agreements in favor of Russia.

"It is important for us that there was no agreement on Ukraine [between Biden and Putin]. And there is an irony that in this case it is better to have no agreement than some agreement in favor of Russia," he said at a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Fesenko said that a minor discussion of Ukraine at the U.S.-Russia summit testifies to the fact that fundamental disagreements have emerged between the parties.

In addition, the political expert said that this meeting of the two presidents will not radically affect the international situation.

