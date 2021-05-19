Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

KYIV. May 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost a third of Ukrainians (30.6%) believe that MP Viktor Medvedchuk is causing the greatest harm to the country among all Ukrainian oligarchs, according to a sociological survey conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) analytical center.

According to the results of the survey presented at Interfax-Ukraine, Medvedchuk's name was indicated most often (by 66% of respondents) in response to the question "Who of the listed oligarchs, in your opinion, is causing harm to Ukraine?" (respondents could give several answers from the list).

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky was mentioned in 60% of the answers, businessman Dmytro Firtash, like fifth president, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko – in 50% of the answers. The name of Rinat Akhmetov was indicated in 49% of the answers, Serhiy Liovochkin – in 44%, Viktor Pinchuk – in 33%, and Vadym Novinsky – in 30%. Hryhoriy and Ihor Surkis were named in 28% of the answers, Oleksandr and Halyna Hereha – in 18%, Kostiantyn Zhevaho – in 17%, and Yuriy Kosiuk, like Oleh Bakhmatiuk – in 13% of the answers.

Answering the question, "Who of the listed oligarchs is causing the greatest harm to the country?" almost every third named Medvedchuk, 25.6% of respondents pointed to Petro Poroshenko, 18.7% are sure that this is Kolomoisky, 13.4% believe that this is businessman Akhmetov, and 5.2% name businessman Dmytro Firtash.

The sociological survey was conducted from May 15 to May 17 using a structured questionnaire. The sample was 1,200 respondents throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea. The statistical error with a probability of 0.95% does not exceed 3.5%.