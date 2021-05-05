Press Conferences

12:27 05.05.2021

Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

KYIV. May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than half of Ukrainians (60.6%) call the war of the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany the "Great Patriotic War," according to the results of a poll of the population of Ukraine conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from April 27 to May 2, 2021.

At the same time, according to the poll presented at an online press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, there are significantly fewer of those who consider the 1941-1945 war a part (episode) of World War II (35.4% of respondents).

In addition, 65.7% of respondents adhere to the point of view that during the war Ukrainians liberated their land, fought for their own interests, and 21.3% of respondents believe that Ukrainians were forced to fight for other people's interests as part of the Soviet troops.

The Ukrainian Sociological Group conducted the poll in all regions of Ukraine, except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the poll was conducted in the controlled territory). A total of 1,220 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed.

The poll method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.

12:06 05.05.2021
More than half of Ukrainians believe that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9 - poll

11:57 05.05.2021
Zelensky, Boiko lead rating of candidates for presidential elections – poll

11:38 05.05.2021
Four political parties may enter Rada: Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – poll

17:16 29.04.2021
Pilot project on national geospatial data infrastructure to be presented in May - Agriculture Minister

13:19 29.04.2021
Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

18:56 28.04.2021
We want justice, to find out reason for getting into sanctions lists – Prometey

18:30 28.04.2021
Land reform without timely adoption of judicial reform, infrastructure development will have negative consequences – experts

15:57 26.04.2021
Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

14:50 26.04.2021
Zelensky leads presidential rating with 28% - UIF poll

16:05 22.04.2021
Miss Ukraina-2021 contest to be held in October

