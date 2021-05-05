Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

KYIV. May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than half of Ukrainians (60.6%) call the war of the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany the "Great Patriotic War," according to the results of a poll of the population of Ukraine conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from April 27 to May 2, 2021.

At the same time, according to the poll presented at an online press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, there are significantly fewer of those who consider the 1941-1945 war a part (episode) of World War II (35.4% of respondents).

In addition, 65.7% of respondents adhere to the point of view that during the war Ukrainians liberated their land, fought for their own interests, and 21.3% of respondents believe that Ukrainians were forced to fight for other people's interests as part of the Soviet troops.

The Ukrainian Sociological Group conducted the poll in all regions of Ukraine, except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the poll was conducted in the controlled territory). A total of 1,220 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed.

The poll method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.