12:06 05.05.2021

More than half of Ukrainians believe that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9 - poll

KYIV. May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than 50% of Ukrainians believe that on the occasion of the end of the 1941-1945 war, Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9, according to the results of a survey of the population of Ukraine conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from April 27 to May 2, 2021 and presented online press conferences at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to the study, 52.3% of respondents believe that on the occasion of the end of the war, Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9 and 16.2% prefer to celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on May 8. Also, 30.1% of respondents believe that both holidays should be celebrated.

At the same time, 73.4% of respondents indicated that May 9 is of great importance to them personally. Some 18.3% of respondents consider May 9 "just a day off" and "an official holiday". Also, 6.5% of Ukrainians do not consider this day a holiday, but perceive it as a relic of the past.

According to the poll, the majority of Ukrainian citizens intend to celebrate May 9 this year. Thus, two-thirds of the respondents (63.4%) "will definitely" or "rather will" celebrate the Victory Day.

The Ukrainian Sociological Group conducted a survey in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the survey was conducted in the controlled territory). A total of 1,220 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed.

The survey method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%.

