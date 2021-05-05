Press Conferences

Four political parties may enter Rada: Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – poll

KYIV. May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Four parties the Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna may be re-elected to the parliament.

These are the results of a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, which were presented at an online press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Some 21.2% of respondents, who will vote and have made their choice, will support the Servant of the People party; the Opposition Platform - For Life is supported by 18.5% of respondents, European Solidarity – 16.6%, and Batkivschyna – 12.7%.

Some 4.7% of respondents are ready to vote for the Strength and Honor party, 4.4% of respondents are ready to vote for the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy party, 3.9% of respondents are ready to vote for the Svoboda party, 3.4% of respondents are ready to vote for the Holos party, 3.1% for Shariy party, and 2.8% for Oleh Liashko's radical party.

The poll was conducted form April 27 to May 2, 2021 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 1,220 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by the method of individual face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents (at home). The statistical error of the sample does not exceed 3%.

