Press Conferences

14:38 30.03.2021

Vitold Fokin's Social Assistance Coordination Center presented in Kyiv

1 min read

KYIV. March 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The public organization "Center for Coordination of Social Assistance of Vitold Fokin" was presented in Kyiv, which will provide assistance to the population of Donbas.

"We are creating this center, which will initially have two regional subdivisions, there will be a center in Mariupol and a center in Bakhmut. In the future, there will be other Centers," Chair of the Center for Coordination of Social Assistance Vitold Fokin said at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

It is noted that the activities of the center will be aimed at cooperation with organizations of Ukraine, Europe and the world, at the satisfaction and protection of the legitimate social, economic, creative, spiritual, national and cultural and other interests of the population of the region affected by the hostilities in Donbas.

"The goal of our Center is to help increase the public activity of people, restore their respect for the authorities, and accelerate the reintegration of the territory," Fokin said.

Tags: #fokin #conference #aid #social
