Almost half of Ukrainians support govt's implementation of Minsk agreements on Donbas - poll

KYIV. March 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 45.3% of the population of Ukraine consider it necessary for Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements on the settlement of situation in Donbas, according to a poll conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to 28.

According to the survey, the results of which were presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, March 4, some 28.7% of respondents are in favor of Ukraine withdrawing from the negotiation process, 26% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Among the solutions to the problem of the occupied territories, 32.6% of Ukrainians consider such an option as granting these territories a special status and autonomy within Ukraine, 27.2% recognize the need to isolate ORDLO, 22.1% consider it necessary to continue hostilities until Ukraine regains full control over the occupied territories, and 18.1% found it difficult to answer.

In overcoming the military conflict, 64.8% of Ukrainians see the need for Ukraine to continue direct talks with the Russian Federation, 25.6% do not see such a need, and 9.6% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 48.2% of Ukrainians stated the need to negotiate with ORDLO representatives in order to establish peace in Donbas, 41.7% do not see any sense in this, 10.1% found it difficult to answer.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.