Press Conferences

15:24 04.03.2021

Vast majority of Ukrainians consider unreasonable increasing tariffs in country – poll

1 min read

KYIV. March 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 86.4% of Ukrainians consider an increase in the utility tariffs from January 1, 2021 unreasonable and not relevant to the current economic situation in the country, according to the data of a sociological survey of respondents conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, 7.5% of Ukrainians support raising tariffs amid the current economic situation in the country. Some 6.1% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea. The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.

Tags: #conference #tariffs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:00 04.03.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

15:39 04.03.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

15:00 04.03.2021
Over 20% of Ukrainians would support Servant of People party in parliamentary elections – poll

Over 20% of Ukrainians would support Servant of People party in parliamentary elections – poll

14:52 04.03.2021
Almost quarter of Ukrainians would support Zelensky in presidential election – poll

Almost quarter of Ukrainians would support Zelensky in presidential election – poll

12:44 25.02.2021
Filaret to govt authorities: You doing same with Kyiv Patriarchate as Russian authorities in Crimea, Donbas

Filaret to govt authorities: You doing same with Kyiv Patriarchate as Russian authorities in Crimea, Donbas

15:29 22.02.2021
ARMA stands for granting it right to determine sale of assets

ARMA stands for granting it right to determine sale of assets

19:16 19.02.2021
For over 60% of Ukrainians, family financial situation deteriorated due to increase in tariffs for utilities – poll

For over 60% of Ukrainians, family financial situation deteriorated due to increase in tariffs for utilities – poll

17:31 19.02.2021
Over half of Ukrainians do not support Zelensky's nomination for second presidential term – poll

Over half of Ukrainians do not support Zelensky's nomination for second presidential term – poll

16:17 19.02.2021
NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

18:26 18.02.2021
Ukraine should develop relations with India and Turkey - experts

Ukraine should develop relations with India and Turkey - experts

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Almost half of Ukrainians consider corruption main obstacle to country's development - poll

Some 44% of Ukrainians ready to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 – poll

More than half of Ukrainians do not plan to sell land shares after opening of land market – poll

Aesthetic medicine market experts initiate creation of certification commission, development of main complications protocols

Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe that situation develops in wrong direction - poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD