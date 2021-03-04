Vast majority of Ukrainians consider unreasonable increasing tariffs in country – poll

KYIV. March 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 86.4% of Ukrainians consider an increase in the utility tariffs from January 1, 2021 unreasonable and not relevant to the current economic situation in the country, according to the data of a sociological survey of respondents conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, 7.5% of Ukrainians support raising tariffs amid the current economic situation in the country. Some 6.1% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea. The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.