Over 20% of Ukrainians would support Servant of People party in parliamentary elections – poll

KYIV. March 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 21.9% of the population of Ukraine would vote for the Servant of the People presidential party in the parliamentary elections if they were held within the next week, according to the data of a sociological survey of respondents conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, among those who decided to go to the polls, some 21.3% would vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, some 15% for the European Solidarity party, some 11.3% for Batkivschyna and 4.9% for the Strength and Honor party.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea. The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.