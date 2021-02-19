Press Conferences

19:16 19.02.2021

For over 60% of Ukrainians, family financial situation deteriorated due to increase in tariffs for utilities – poll

KYIV. Feb 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – For 61.5% of Ukrainians, the family financial situation deteriorated significantly due to the increase in tariffs for utilities. These are the results of a national survey jointly conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Socis center on February 11 to February 16, 2021 and presented at a press conference in Interfax-Ukraine on Friday. Due to the increase in tariffs for utilities, primarily the prices for gas and heating, in 61.5% of the population, the family financial situation deteriorated significantly, some 26.7% said it had worsened insignificantly, in 10.3% of respondents, the increase in tariffs did not affect financial position. According to the poll, some 42.1% of Ukrainians say that their family has enough money only for living. At the same time, some 29.6% of respondents said they only have enough money for food, and 24.5% are enough for everything they need, some 2.7% said they live in full prosperity.

As for the language issue in everyday life, some 52.7% of respondents answered they speak at home mostly in Ukrainian, some 23.5% speak in Russian, some 22.5% speak both in Ukrainian and Russian, and only 1.2% answered that use a different language of communication.

In addition, some 48.6% of Ukrainians called obtaining dual citizenship a violation of the law, some 27.8% of respondents are not against obtaining dual citizenship of any country, including Russia, some 17.4% supported the idea of obtaining dual citizenship of the countries of the European Union, the United States and Canada, but with a ban have dual citizenship with Russia, and 5.8% of respondents could not answer.

Sociological survey was conducted by the Socis and KIIS centers throughout Ukraine, except for the occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions using the CATI telephone interview method. Some 3,000 respondents were interviewed. Results are representative of the entire country for age over 18 years. The statistical error of the sample is about 1.8%.

