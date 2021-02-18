Almost half of Ukrainians consider corruption main obstacle to country's development - poll

KYIV. Feb 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 49% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be the main obstacle to the development of the state, according to a sociological survey by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future (UIF), conducted from January 27 to February 5.

According to the results of the study, promulgated at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on February 18, Ukrainians consider the Verkhovna Rada the most corrupt authority (38% of respondents).

Also, 23% of respondents noted that the largest number of corrupt officials is in the Office of the President of Ukraine, 20% - in the Interior Ministry of Ukraine. Ukrainians consider the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to be the least corrupt structures.

It is noted that the citizens of Ukraine and public organizations themselves are the most effective in fighting corruption, according to 45% and 39% of respondents, respectively. Among state institutions, 23% of the respondents named the president and the Interior Ministry (16%) the most effective.

In addition, the study provides data on the key problems of Ukrainians: 39% of the population noted tariffs, 36% indicated low salaries and 35% - corruption.

According to the survey, since the previous study, which was conducted in June 2020, the problem of high utility tariffs ranked first in the list of the most pressing problems of the population.

The sociological research was carried out by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future with the assistance of New Image Marketing Group. The sample was 2,400 respondents aged 18 and over, except for respondents from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea using the face-to-face survey method.

The statistical error does not exceed 2.05%.