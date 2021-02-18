Press Conferences

16:16 18.02.2021

Some 44% of Ukrainians ready to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 – poll

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 44% of Ukrainians are ready, without hesitation, to refuse vaccination against COVID-19, even if tomorrow they are offered to be vaccinated with one of the certified vaccines, according to a sociological study by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future (UIF), conducted from January 27 to February 5 this year.

According to the results of a sociological survey, published at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday, only 8% of Ukrainians expressed their readiness to get vaccinated despite everything, and 9% are ready to get vaccinated if vaccination is free.

At the same time, every fifth respondent (21%) noted that he would postpone the decision to vaccinate until later.

It is noted that 41% of respondents could not decide on the answer, which vaccine inspires more confidence in them. Some 17.5% of the respondents noted that they most of all trust the American-German vaccine Pfizer, 12% - the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and 11% - the American Moderna vaccine.

At the same time, according to 41% of respondents, COVID-19 is a serious disease that poses a danger, 37% of respondents noted that the danger from it is exaggerated, 15% of Ukrainians compared coronavirus with a common cold, and 3% of respondents said that the coronavirus does not exist at all.

The sociological study on the socio-political attitudes of Ukrainians was conducted from January 27 to February 5, 2021 by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future with the assistance of New Image Marketing Group.

The survey was conducted among 2,400 respondents aged 18 and over from all regions of Ukraine (except for the temporarily occupied territories of the ARC and ORDLO), who were interviewed face-to-face. The statistical error of the study does not exceed 2.05%.

Tags: #conference #sociology
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:55 18.02.2021
More than half of Ukrainians do not plan to sell land shares after opening of land market – poll

More than half of Ukrainians do not plan to sell land shares after opening of land market – poll

10:16 18.02.2021
Aesthetic medicine market experts initiate creation of certification commission, development of main complications protocols

Aesthetic medicine market experts initiate creation of certification commission, development of main complications protocols

14:38 15.02.2021
Munich Security Conference to host special online session with U.S. president

Munich Security Conference to host special online session with U.S. president

16:37 12.02.2021
Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

11:53 10.02.2021
Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

11:40 10.02.2021
Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe that situation develops in wrong direction - poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe that situation develops in wrong direction - poll

11:31 10.02.2021
More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

11:10 10.02.2021
Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

18:25 08.02.2021
Doctors insist on involving professional associations in controversial cases examination

Doctors insist on involving professional associations in controversial cases examination

20:28 05.02.2021
Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

Ukrainians want regulation of right to bear arms, feel responsible enough for this – poll

European Solidarity says proceedings involving Biden, Poroshenko closed

Opening of Transplant Center in UNCI to allow performing over 100 allogeneic transplants annually – acting UNCI director

Draft law on dual citizenship doesn't foresee persecution of Russian passport holders – MP Mykysha

Draft laws on dual citizenship provide reintegration of Ukrainians with Russian passports

Zelensky continues to lead in presidential rating, followed by Boiko, Poroshenko – poll

Smuggling condemned by less than 10% of Ukrainians – study

There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD