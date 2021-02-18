Some 44% of Ukrainians ready to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 – poll

KYIV. Feb 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 44% of Ukrainians are ready, without hesitation, to refuse vaccination against COVID-19, even if tomorrow they are offered to be vaccinated with one of the certified vaccines, according to a sociological study by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future (UIF), conducted from January 27 to February 5 this year.

According to the results of a sociological survey, published at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday, only 8% of Ukrainians expressed their readiness to get vaccinated despite everything, and 9% are ready to get vaccinated if vaccination is free.

At the same time, every fifth respondent (21%) noted that he would postpone the decision to vaccinate until later.

It is noted that 41% of respondents could not decide on the answer, which vaccine inspires more confidence in them. Some 17.5% of the respondents noted that they most of all trust the American-German vaccine Pfizer, 12% - the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and 11% - the American Moderna vaccine.

At the same time, according to 41% of respondents, COVID-19 is a serious disease that poses a danger, 37% of respondents noted that the danger from it is exaggerated, 15% of Ukrainians compared coronavirus with a common cold, and 3% of respondents said that the coronavirus does not exist at all.

The sociological study on the socio-political attitudes of Ukrainians was conducted from January 27 to February 5, 2021 by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future with the assistance of New Image Marketing Group.

The survey was conducted among 2,400 respondents aged 18 and over from all regions of Ukraine (except for the temporarily occupied territories of the ARC and ORDLO), who were interviewed face-to-face. The statistical error of the study does not exceed 2.05%.