More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 94% of Ukrainians think that utility rates are excessive, and 70.4% - that the authorities are unsuccessfully countering the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from January 26 to February 2, 2021.

According to a sociological survey, which was release in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, 94% of Ukrainians think that tariffs for utility services are excessive, 3.6% think that tariffs are economically justified, and 2.4% found it difficult to answer.

Answering the question what was the main reason for the increase in utility tariffs for the population, 44.9% of respondents named mismanagement and lack of professionalism of the government, 23.6% - collusion of energy companies, 14.2% - requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and international lenders, 9.6% - the decision of the authorities to switch to free pricing for energy resources, 3.1% - an increase in world energy prices, and 4.6% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, answering how successfully the authorities are in countering the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine, 3.4% of respondents answered that countering is successful, 20.9% - more likely to be successful, 31.6% - more likely to be unsuccessful, 38.8% - unsuccessful, and 5.3% found it difficult to answer.

Answering what the respondents are more afraid of: the COVID-19 epidemic or the economic consequences of the quarantine (lockdown), 29.2% answered that they were afraid of the epidemic, 59.1% - the economic consequences of quarantine restrictions, 7.8% were afraid of neither of these, and 3.9% found it difficult to answer.

A total of 1,209 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed during the survey. The sample set is a multistage random one, at the last stage - a quota one. The survey method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%