Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

KYIV. Feb 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – There is no serious "legal criteria for the use of narratives" in the Ukrainian media sphere, which can create grounds for speculation in and use of "anti-Ukrainian content," Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev said.

"Narratives are returning, which recently sounded somewhat muffled in the media, and sometimes did not sound at all. Such concepts as 'pro-Russian content,' 'hostile content' these definitions are very mobile, and there are no serious criteria for their clarity," Karasev said at a press conference entitled "Fierce Start to Political February in Ukraine, Whole World" at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The political scientist linked the appearance of such narratives "with the gradual return and strengthening of the U.S. influence in Ukraine after Joe Biden came to power."

According to Karasev, "you need to clearly understand what is 'pro-Russian content,' what is 'anti-Ukrainian content' or, for example, 'enemy content,' otherwise it can create conditions for subjectivity and speculation."

According to the political scientist, the media field of Ukraine needs more verified and objective information, within the framework of which the activities of any television channel should be carried out.

"I hope that the law on media, which is now being heard in the Verkhovna Rada, and, obviously, will be put to a vote, will remove these things. Otherwise, all this becomes an instrument of political struggle," the director of the Institute for Global Strategies said.

As for the situation with the blocking of the activities of the 112, NewsOne and ZIK television channels, associated with one of leaders of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, as noted by expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko "the leadership of the television channels should have found a common language with the authorities."

"The platform for such a common language can be a declaration of a transparent and open editorial policy of television channels. We have many other television channels that do not declare their editorial policies. We need to find the common language, we need to look for a way out of the situation," the expert said.