Young people should look into lenses of microscope, not into lenses of weapons' optical sight aimed at Ukraine - director of Open Policy Foundation

KYIV. Jan 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The NGO Open Policy Foundation, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, has developed information materials on the 2021 admission campaign for young people from uncontrolled territories.

"In my opinion, our youth on both sides of the front line should look through the lenses of a microscope and a telescope, and not into the lenses of an RPG and an optical sight of a weapon aimed at Ukraine," said Iryna Zhdanova, executive director of the Open Policy Foundation, at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency during an online conference entitled "Higher Education Admission Process for Youth from Temporarily Occupied Territories: Outcomes of 2020, Start in 2021" on Thursday, talking about a new communication campaign.

She noted that the Foundation, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, has developed information materials on the admission campaign for 2021 for young people from non-controlled territories: posters, stickers, which will be distributed to the target audience.

In addition, according to her, information on educational opportunities for young people from the temporarily occupied territories will be posted at the checkpoint.

Zhdanova stressed that as of January, the information coverage is already 166,000 citizens. There were also three audio and two video advertisments on the 2021 admission campaign for young people from the non-controlled territories. The content is expected to be broadcast on radio and video platforms in public places.