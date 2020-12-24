It is necessary to change prime minister to overcome economic crisis in Ukraine in 2021 – experts

KYIV. Dec 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the economic situation in Ukraine and significantly undermined the people's confidence in President Volodymyr Zelensky, and one of the reasons for this imbalance is the incompetence of the prime ministers and the absence of a tandem between the Cabinet and the President, said Viktor Nebozhenko, director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service.

"Zelensky decided that he is the strongest, and the prime minister should be weak. And this strategy failed, because each next prime minister was worse than the previous one," he said a press conference at Interfax Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, Kostiantyn Matviyenko, an expert at the Gardarika strategic consulting corporation, expressed conviction that the president needs a new prime minister to get the country out of the crisis. At the same time, he considers the leader of the Batkivschyna party and the head of the parliamentary faction of the same name Yulia Tymoshenko to be a worthy candidate for this post.

"To avoid a crisis, it is necessary to create a new parliament, which will be more professional than the current one. Tymoshenko should be empowered not only to head the government, but also to take part in its formation, because there was a period in her political biography when she headed the government, where there was not a single minister. And this period was considered successful. Therefore, the idea of appointing Tymoshenko prime minister, taking into account her international ties, colossal experience and great efficiency, would be appropriate," Matviyenko said.

Experts identified the need to focus on the country's internal problems among other major problems next year. According to them, in 2021, the problem of the layer of low-income people affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus is predicted. Also, political analysts predict the initiation of parliamentary reform, which will form the basis for the formation of the Constitution of Ukraine.