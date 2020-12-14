Now 2021 should be year of reforming Ukraine's defense industry – Arestovych

KYIV. Dec 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The next year informally should be one of reforming the military and industrial complex of Ukraine, non-staff advisor of the President's Office for strategic communications in the national security and defense sectors Oleksiy Arestovych.

"Despite the information struggle that comes primarily from our counterparts from the Kremlin, despite the biased information that the opposition or some of the biased experts or commentators convey, the President of Ukraine pays great attention to defense and security issues. The strategy of national security and defense has been written. Now 2021 should be informally the year of reforming the defense industry," Arestovych said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday. According to him, the defense budget, government defense procurement and spending on the entire national security and defense sector are increasing. "This attention gives practical results. If we remember what happened a month or two months ago, I mean the communication between Deputy Prime Minister [Oleh Urusky] and the former acting head of Ukroboronprom, now the picture is completely different. This event itself, the press conference, shows that there is a unified position, a unified vision of reforming the industry. Now the profile committee, the government, the leadership of Ukroboronprom as well as the President's Office alike see how to reform the industry and implement the systemic efforts to reform, including on the most painful issues, among which is the production of ammunition," Arestovych said.