Press Conferences

17:45 04.12.2020

Ukraine has restart of protest movements, some politicians preparing for presidential elections – political scientists

4 min read

KYIV. Dec 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Restart of protest movements took place in Ukraine, which is usual for the social and political life of the country, and some politicians are already starting to prepare for the upcoming presidential elections, political scientists said.

"There has been a restart of protest movements in Ukraine. This is the usual situation for Ukraine. The protests of the 'euroblackers,' the anti-fiscal movement of small and microbusiness is the return of the protest movement in Ukraine to normalcy. Since for Ukraine it is abnormal when everything is decided only in the lobbies and offices," Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

The political scientist said that in Ukraine for a long time the budget was not adopted in December, the country still cannot get used to the new sanitary regime due to coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. He said that the Cabinet of Ministers does not always successfully cope with resolving certain issues, but so far, in his opinion, it is inappropriate to dismiss the entire government, which will only intensify the crisis and "anarchic tendencies" in the Ukrainian political system, but it is possible to make point changes, and to strengthen the Cabinet of Ministers with professionals, including from other parties.

Karasev said that he sees no reason for holding early presidential elections in Ukraine, even with existing claims to the authorities. "The level of confidence in the president is quite high. But I see that they already want to push Zelensky and Klitschko against each other. And third, there is 'swinging' upon Groysman's return to the premiership, but it is not clear on what grounds," he said.

The political scientist also believes that the conflict around NABU that has arisen now is a manifestation of the clash between the "coalition of external control" and the "coalition of sovereignty." In his opinion, since NABU and its director are not sufficiently effective and impeccable in reputation, this exacerbates the intra-elite struggle to maintain influence on law enforcement agencies, without giving this influence to "Western partners and other external visible or invisible management structures."

Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko believes that the situation around the case of former MP Maksym Mykytas and NABU is preparation for the regular presidential elections. "If you have noticed, then information has already flashed about the connection between Mykytas and Tatarov [deputy head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov] with Groysman and Klitschko, and these are two ready presidential candidates," he said.

In his opinion, in relation to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, most likely, a campaign is unfolding to "limit prospects." "And according to Klitschko, it is fundamental, because there should be a bargaining, who should be the head of Kyiv City State Administration: Klitschko or someone else," Nebozhenko said.

Kostiantyn Matviyenko, an expert at the Hardarika strategic consulting corporation, said in turn that out of 120 deputies plus the mayor's vote, 114 people voted for new secretary of Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko. "This means that Klitschko took control of Kyiv City Council. This result suggests that Klitschko is acquiring institutional opportunities to run for president," he said.

Political analyst Valeriy Dymov believes that after the local elections, those people who saw that the government was losing their positions, as it was in 2015, decided to increase their representation in the Verkhovna Rada. "Therefore, the authorities, substituting in 2019, dissolving parliament due to a low rating, themselves made a criterion for assessing their activities. Now the only question is when this Verkhovna Rada will be close to such an assessment in terms of trust ratings," he said.

Tags: #political #conference #scientists
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 03.12.2020
Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

16:30 03.12.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

14:36 03.12.2020
U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

16:06 30.11.2020
Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

14:32 30.11.2020
Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

13:24 23.11.2020
Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

17:41 20.11.2020
Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

15:15 20.11.2020
CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Lockdown in Dec-Jan to postpone recovery of malls to 2019 indicators for one year and a half – expert

Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

UOC-KP making every effort to have church in Ukraine independent of Moscow, Constantinople – Filaret

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should be diagnosed by primary doctors – expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD