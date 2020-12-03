Press Conferences

16:30 03.12.2020

Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

1 min read

KYIV. Dec 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The decision to focus relations with the United States on cooperation with the IMF, as evidenced by the consideration of the possible appointment of ex-Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova to the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, is a big problem, Yaroslav Bozhko, the head of the Center for Political Studies, has stated.

"Oksana Markarova has no diplomatic work experience, with all due respect to her. And the issue of cooperation with the United States is not only a matter of cooperation with the IMF," Bozhko said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

"I would say: basically this is not a question of cooperation with the IMF. It is a question of cooperation with the White House, the Pentagon, the Capitol, the Congress, its upper and lower chambers. This is a big problem that Ukraine has now decided to focus all this on cooperation with the IMF, because there are also defense, security and political issues," he stressed.

Tags: #usa #conference #imf
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 03.12.2020
Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

Necessary to resume work of commission on Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership - expert

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

14:36 03.12.2020
U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

U.S. State Department Special Representative for Ukraine to be returned - Arestovych

12:00 01.12.2020
United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

United States invests over $250 mln in programs to end Ukraine's HIV epidemic – embassy

16:06 30.11.2020
Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

14:32 30.11.2020
Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

09:20 26.11.2020
Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

14:52 24.11.2020
Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

13:24 23.11.2020
Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Lockdown in Dec-Jan to postpone recovery of malls to 2019 indicators for one year and a half – expert

Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD