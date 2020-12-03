Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

KYIV. Dec 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The decision to focus relations with the United States on cooperation with the IMF, as evidenced by the consideration of the possible appointment of ex-Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova to the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, is a big problem, Yaroslav Bozhko, the head of the Center for Political Studies, has stated.

"Oksana Markarova has no diplomatic work experience, with all due respect to her. And the issue of cooperation with the United States is not only a matter of cooperation with the IMF," Bozhko said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

"I would say: basically this is not a question of cooperation with the IMF. It is a question of cooperation with the White House, the Pentagon, the Capitol, the Congress, its upper and lower chambers. This is a big problem that Ukraine has now decided to focus all this on cooperation with the IMF, because there are also defense, security and political issues," he stressed.