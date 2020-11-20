Press Conferences

15:55 20.11.2020

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The issue with the disconnection of the solar power plant (SPP) of the Canadian investor TIU Canada in Nikopol located on the territory of the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP) from the power grid lies in the plane of a business dispute, Executive Director of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Artem Semenyshyn has said.

"This issue lies on the plane of a business dispute. The two companies have agreed on the joint use of the substation. One is as a producer of electricity, the other is as a consumer," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

At the same time, Semenyshyn said: "Indeed, it is very bad when we lose the already built "green" generation facilities, which are now idle and do not increase the share of clean electricity."

In addition, he drew attention to the presence of several examples of how already built stations in Ukraine, due to problems with connecting to the power grids, cannot start work for a long time. "We urge the government to create a commission that would consider each case separately and contribute to the solution of the issue," the director of the association said, stressing that this is a matter of the state's image before both foreign and domestic investors.

"It will be very "interesting" if Ukraine starts reporting that it is reducing the share of "green" generation due to disconnections," the head of the association said, expressing his concern.

As reported, TIU Canada, an investor in the field of solar energy, owned by Refraction Asset Management (Calgary, Canada), filed a lawsuit against the NFP due to the disconnection of its 10.5 MW SPP from the power grid in March 2020.

Tags: #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:43 20.11.2020
Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

12:49 21.10.2020
Chairman of the Exchange Committee UEEX Dubovskyi: We focus on the development of electricity and gas markets

Chairman of the Exchange Committee UEEX Dubovskyi: We focus on the development of electricity and gas markets

15:32 27.08.2020
Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

19:01 17.08.2020
Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

12:38 06.08.2020
Regulator puts draft resolution on preferential power tariffs for 'green' electrometallurgy

Regulator puts draft resolution on preferential power tariffs for 'green' electrometallurgy

10:13 06.08.2020
Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

12:19 31.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

14:29 27.07.2020
Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

14:22 21.07.2020
Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

09:53 15.07.2020
Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Zelensky signs law on debt repayment mechanisms for wholesale electricity market

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

UOC-KP making every effort to have church in Ukraine independent of Moscow, Constantinople – Filaret

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should be diagnosed by primary doctors – expert

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD