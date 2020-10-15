Press Conferences

17:04 15.10.2020

Availability of modern means of sealing in election commissions guarantees purity of electoral process – CVU

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The number of problems, conflicts and violations of the law in the elections directly depends on the presence of modern means of sealing in the territorial election commissions, says head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) Oleksiy Koshel.

"This is extremely important. The greater the percentage of sealed ballot boxes, packages, etc. we will have, the less problems, scandals, conflicts, violations of the law we have," Koshel said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency Thursday.

According to Rostyslav Сyren, president of the Association of Sealing Systems Manufacturers, 10 days before the elections, "less than half of the territorial election commissions ordered and received modern means of sealing."

According to him, Ukrainian enterprises have mastered the full production cycle of such products and can meet all the needs of the Ukrainian market.

Cyren noted that during the presidential and parliamentary elections, precinct commissions received the necessary equipment from the Central Election Commission, while preparing for local elections, territorial election commissions deal with these issues themselves.

"We face incompetence, reluctance, overload and, in addition, a very burdensome procedure ... they themselves need to search, order, draw up a contract, register this contract with the Treasury, ensure the delivery of these products to territorial election commissions, and then to distribute among precinct election commissions. This is a procedure with which, unfortunately, many territorial election commissions cannot cope," Сyren said.

He said "paper stickers with seals" will again appear in the electoral process which does not guarantee the complete safety of documents.

Tags: #conference #election
