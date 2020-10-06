Early presidential elections already supported by 38.4% of Ukrainians, parliamentary – by 43%

KYIV. Oct 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The percentage of the population supporting the early elections of the President and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is increasing, according to a study by the Center for Social Monitoring. The results of the survey were presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

The need for early presidential elections in Ukraine is supported by 38.4% of respondents (17.9% - certainly support, 20.5% - rather support). Some 22.4% rather do not support early elections, 27.5% - certainly do not support, and 11.7% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question.

According to a study conducted in December last year, only 16.8% considered it necessary to hold early presidential elections. In June 2020, this figure was 26.9%, in July - 37.0%, and in August - 35.7%.

At the same time, in September 43.0% of respondents considered it necessary to hold early elections to the Verkhovna Rada (certainly yes - 18.9%, more likely yes - 24.1%). Some 21.9% rather do not support early parliamentary elections, 23.7% - certainly not and 11.4% of respondents found it difficult to answer. For comparison, in December last year, 27.7% of respondents supported early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, in June 2020 - 31.1%, in July - 36.6%, and in August - 40.9%.

During the field stage of the study, on September 20-29, 3,014 people were interviewed by the method of personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent. The sample standard error is 1.1-1.9%.