After Ukraine's local elections, collapse is possible at regional, local, national levels – opinion

KYIV. Oct 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – There are fears of a collapse following the results of local elections, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan said.

"Institutionally, as a result of these elections, we will have serious precedents of collapse at the regional, local and national levels. How to determine whether the elections have taken place or not?" Sahakyan said during the roundtable conference titled "Epidemic, Other Threats to Democratic Local Elections in Ukraine" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

He said that the situation is aggravated by an unreformed court, which is not trusted by society.

"Accordingly, the court's decisions will not be a serious factor of legitimacy in this electoral process, that is, recognition [of the election results] in the eyes of society," Sahakyan said.

The political scientist expects that the upcoming elections will be "very conflicting," as there is a great struggle for huge resources.

Sahakyan also believes that based on the results of the elections, one can expect a revision of the general political structure and political alignments, "because in fact [...] our political reality will change," a redistribution of resources and influences will take place.

According to Sahakyan, if the "servants" (MPs from the Servant of the People faction) lose their primacy in many regions and at different levels, then "they will have to redistribute resources, renegotiate, and in the event of the scale and spread of such a process [...] they will have to distribute these resources at the national level, build new structures and share power, leading to greater regionalization."

Expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko believes that there is a danger of federalization after the local elections, but it is minimal in the normal operation of government agencies.

"However, under normal government administration, if we carefully read the rights of regional councils, we will understand that there is no way to separate the country at the level of finance, economy, management, infrastructure, even social and cultural issues. Only the prosecutor's office, the president's representatives should work normally," Matvienko said.