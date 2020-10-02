Press Conferences

20:40 02.10.2020

After Ukraine's local elections, collapse is possible at regional, local, national levels – opinion

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – There are fears of a collapse following the results of local elections, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan said.

"Institutionally, as a result of these elections, we will have serious precedents of collapse at the regional, local and national levels. How to determine whether the elections have taken place or not?" Sahakyan said during the roundtable conference titled "Epidemic, Other Threats to Democratic Local Elections in Ukraine" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

He said that the situation is aggravated by an unreformed court, which is not trusted by society.

"Accordingly, the court's decisions will not be a serious factor of legitimacy in this electoral process, that is, recognition [of the election results] in the eyes of society," Sahakyan said.

The political scientist expects that the upcoming elections will be "very conflicting," as there is a great struggle for huge resources.

Sahakyan also believes that based on the results of the elections, one can expect a revision of the general political structure and political alignments, "because in fact [...] our political reality will change," a redistribution of resources and influences will take place.

According to Sahakyan, if the "servants" (MPs from the Servant of the People faction) lose their primacy in many regions and at different levels, then "they will have to redistribute resources, renegotiate, and in the event of the scale and spread of such a process [...] they will have to distribute these resources at the national level, build new structures and share power, leading to greater regionalization."

Expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko believes that there is a danger of federalization after the local elections, but it is minimal in the normal operation of government agencies.

"However, under normal government administration, if we carefully read the rights of regional councils, we will understand that there is no way to separate the country at the level of finance, economy, management, infrastructure, even social and cultural issues. Only the prosecutor's office, the president's representatives should work normally," Matvienko said.

Tags: #conference #local #elections #opinion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:40 02.10.2020
New law on capital not to be passed before local elections – Vereshchuk

New law on capital not to be passed before local elections – Vereshchuk

17:23 01.10.2020
More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

17:45 30.09.2020
Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

16:04 29.09.2020
Zelensky becomes most influential Ukrainian official, with Yermak, Avakov and Venediktova among top five - research

Zelensky becomes most influential Ukrainian official, with Yermak, Avakov and Venediktova among top five - research

19:23 28.09.2020
Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

15:43 25.09.2020
Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

11:14 25.09.2020
Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, For the Future leading in parties rating in local elections – poll

Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, For the Future leading in parties rating in local elections – poll

12:25 21.09.2020
Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

12:03 21.09.2020
Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

13:20 16.09.2020
European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

Exemption from payment transactions recorders to push part of pharmacy market into shadows – expert

Commission for business protection to hold meeting in Oct – UkraineInvest

UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

MP Derkach reiterates about external control of Ukraine by United States, related corruption

Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD