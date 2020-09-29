Press Conferences

16:04 29.09.2020

Zelensky becomes most influential Ukrainian official, with Yermak, Avakov and Venediktova among top five - research

2 min read

KYIV. Sept 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ranks first in the rating of the most influential Ukrainian officials, other top five officials also include Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Chief Presidential Assistant Serhiy Shefir, as well as Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The results of the research 'Rating of Influence of Ukrainian Officials' were announced by Lev Bondarenko, an analyst of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation /UP Foundation at the press conference held at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, more than 50 experts took part in the research, the questionnaire was formed of 130 participants-officials and among the criteria assessed were influence of the position held by the officials, directly their activities and connections and their team effectiveness. The research was conducted using the questionnaire survey during September 2020.

Bondarenko said that top 30 ranks of the rating of influence of Ukrainian officials include mainly representatives of the President's Office, the Cabinet of Ministers and other civil servants that in the public eye.

In turn, the Head of the UP Foundation, a historian, political expert Kost Bondarenko presented an analytical report related to the rating of influence of Ukrainian officials.

"A lot has changed during the year. A lot of people who were considered influential at that time resigned and new influential actors appeared, thus the power became less amorphous, more monolithic," he said.

Bondarenko said among the external players that influence the situation in Ukraine are the U.S. Department of State, the G7, the IMF, Israel, George Soros and Russia.

"We looked close at people who influence the president and his entourage ... Andriy Yermak is attempting to become the closest confidant of the president, while other team members oppose him ... Today we should talk about financial and industrial groups, not about classical oligarchs. But still the representatives of the Ukrainian domestic capital influence very actively the situation in Ukraine, and are somewhat a weak counterweight to the offensive of multinational enterprises," he said.

Tags: #officials #conference #influence
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:23 28.09.2020
Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

15:43 25.09.2020
Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

15:01 14.09.2020
Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

17:26 11.09.2020
Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

16:57 10.09.2020
Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

14:09 03.09.2020
Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

17:47 31.08.2020
Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

16:07 26.08.2020
Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

15:59 21.08.2020
Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

15:50 21.08.2020
Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

Exemption from payment transactions recorders to push part of pharmacy market into shadows – expert

Commission for business protection to hold meeting in Oct – UkraineInvest

UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

MP Derkach reiterates about external control of Ukraine by United States, related corruption

Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

Turkey's Mesa-Dorbud attempting to return own equipment after illegal seizure

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD