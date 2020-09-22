Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

KYIV. Sept 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko considers it unlikely that the forecast for 2020 for the grain harvest in Ukraine will be revised downward.

"At the beginning of April, we forecasted... 72 million tonnes for grains. Now, assuming that wheat and sunflower harvesting has been completed, and corn harvesting begins, the forecasts, unfortunately, will be lower. We believe that there will be 68 million tonnes. Probably, there will be no more active revisions," the minister said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine at a press conference held at the news agency on Tuesday.

As reported, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture lowered the forecast for the grain harvest in 2020 from 70 million tonnes to 68 million tonnes due to lower indicators for corn. Thus, the ministry predicts the corn harvest in 2020 at 33 million tonnes.