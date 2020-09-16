MP Derkach reiterates about external control of Ukraine by United States, related corruption

KYIV. Sept 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach reiterated that the Burisma group transferred funds to accounts connected with Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, and Ukraine was under the external control of the United States.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, he announced that he won a court case against Burisma last week. "By the way, if Burisma again wants to whiten Biden in court, I want to notify that I already won one lawsuit regarding payments from Burisma to Biden last week. By the way, Burisma's lawyers, trying to whiten Biden, did not dispute the fact of payments. They were embarrassed only by the indicated amount of payments to Biden. This fact was also noted in the court's decision," he said, presenting a photocopy of the decision of Kyiv-based Pechersky District Court.

Senior prosecutor of the Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Kostiantyn Kulyk, who was responsible for the investigation of economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019, said that the reform of optimization and recertification of its employees, which was actively implemented under Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, was used to withdraw funds from the U.S. material and technical assistance, as well as to cleanse the Prosecutor General's Office of those who were not "in the cohort of loyal Western partners."

"In this regard, we transfer the documents we have to the law enforcement agencies, and we propose to the unlawfully dismissed prosecutors to defend their right to serve the people of Ukraine in court, using the materials we have," Derkach said.

He also announced the exposure of the scheme with the withdrawal of funds from the Thermal Power Plants in Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy, and Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv, which was helped to uncover former Head of the security department of the Tekhnova company owned by Anatoliy Shkribliak Vitaliy Mykhailiuk.

Thus, he said that at the beginning of 2017, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), headed by Dmytro Vovk, checked the correctness of the calculation and use of tariffs for heat and electricity, and as a result of which UAH 232 million was removed from the tariffs of the above enterprises for the activities in 2015-2018, and more it was planned to withdraw UAH 516 million excluding VAT.

"At the beginning of 2017, an agreement was reached between Shkribliak and Ihor Kononenko. Shkribliak remains the legal beneficiary of the activities of energy companies, but at the same time, persons from the circle of Poroshenko's friend and business partner Ihor Kononenko are appointed to key positions in the management companies and at these TPPs. Closing all issues with the security forces became Shkribliak's personal responsibility. Within March-May 2017, Shkribliak transferred $10 million in cash in several parts to close issues with the law," the MP said.

Derkach said that Olena Mazurova "from the orbit of Zlochevsky and Burisma a month ago took out working capital from the Tekhnova group of companies, the money of our citizens stolen from the Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Darnytsia CHPPs, and took them to NABU to close the criminal case in relation to Zlochevsky, this is the same high-profile bribe of $6 million, on which she was taken together with the chief lawyer of Burisma."

He also went to court with a statement of claim, demanding that the inaction of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine be recognized as illegal. "Today I am filing a statement of claim with the court demanding to recognize the inactivity of the Foreign Ministry as unlawful and demand to oblige the Foreign Ministry to make an official statement (note) on the inadmissibility of the interference of certain U.S. Embassy officials in the internal affairs of Ukraine," Derkach said.