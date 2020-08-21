Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.6% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is not an independent state. These are the data of a national sociological survey of the population conducted by the Social Monitoring center from August 8 to August 15, 2020, presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

When asked if Ukraine is an independent state today, some 40.5% answered that yes, Ukraine is an independent state, some 48.6% said that no, Ukraine is not an independent state, and 10.9% found it difficult to answer the question.

When asked whether President Volodymyr Zelensky is independent in his decisions and actions, or whether other countries or international organizations influence his decisions and actions, some 7.4% answered that the president is completely independent, some 47.8% – he is independent in some issues, but dependent in others, some 40.2% said that he is completely dependent on the influence of other countries and international organizations, and 4.6% found it difficult to answer.

In turn, some 4.1% believe that such influence is more likely useful, some 33.1% said that equally useful and harmful, some 52.1% answered that it is more likely harmful, and 10.7% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, when asked whether the Cabinet of Ministers is independent in its decisions and actions, or whether other countries or international organizations influence its decisions and actions, some 6% answered that the Cabinet of Ministers is completely independent, some 45.9% said that it is independent in some issues, but dependent in others, some 42% said that it is completely dependent on the influence of other countries and international organizations, and 6.1% found it difficult to answer.

During the survey "Opinion and Views of Ukraine's Population, August 2020," some 3,012 respondents were interviewed, the sampling error was from 1.1% to 1.83%.