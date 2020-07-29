Press Conferences

18:28 29.07.2020

Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

2 min read

KYIV. July 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Former Member of Parliament Lev Pidlesetsky, who is also a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, has said that possible conflict of interests of the former company management related to conclusion of contracts should be investigated before making a decision on the appointment of a new head for the system operator.

"Members of the team, which has a confirmed conflict of interests, cannot be candidates or potential winners of the contest," he said during a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Pidlesetsky, suspicion of a conflict of interests related to former Head of Ukrenergo Vsevolod Kovalchuk and former Head of the Security Department of Ukrenergo Serhiy Totsky was expressed in a confidential report by the KPMG auditor.

Meanwhile, there are five candidates for the company's board chairman, including incumbent members of board who had worked in Kovalchuk's team, at the final stage of the competition.

Pidlesetsky also said that from July 24 he was dismissed as member of the company's supervisory board by order of the finance minister without any explanations, and former Deputy Finance Minister Yuriy Heletiy, who moved to the position of deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine, has also filed a letter of resignation from Ukrenergo.

Hence, the team representing the government in the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, which is to appoint a new company head soon, consists of only one member, while four others are independent.

Tags: #ukrenergo #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 28.07.2020
Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

13:28 22.07.2020
Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

12:59 21.07.2020
About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

18:08 20.07.2020
Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

16:25 20.07.2020
Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

17:04 09.07.2020
Recording of conversation between speakers identified as Poroshenko, Putin released in Kyiv

Recording of conversation between speakers identified as Poroshenko, Putin released in Kyiv

15:24 09.07.2020
MP Derkach releases new recordings of persons with voices similar to Biden, Poroshenko talking about Crimea

MP Derkach releases new recordings of persons with voices similar to Biden, Poroshenko talking about Crimea

16:36 08.07.2020
Ban on registration in Ukraine of salvaged cars from abroad to entail $327 mln budget losses/year –company

Ban on registration in Ukraine of salvaged cars from abroad to entail $327 mln budget losses/year –company

11:02 07.07.2020
Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

12:51 23.06.2020
Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Koretsky not planning to resign from SBI, says most cases against Poroshenko have no prospects

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Local election campaign in fact has started – Chernenko

'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

Poroshenko's lawyer about recordings of intl calls: We won't appear for interrogations based on 'video messages'

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in the wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD