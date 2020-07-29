Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

KYIV. July 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Former Member of Parliament Lev Pidlesetsky, who is also a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, has said that possible conflict of interests of the former company management related to conclusion of contracts should be investigated before making a decision on the appointment of a new head for the system operator.

"Members of the team, which has a confirmed conflict of interests, cannot be candidates or potential winners of the contest," he said during a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Pidlesetsky, suspicion of a conflict of interests related to former Head of Ukrenergo Vsevolod Kovalchuk and former Head of the Security Department of Ukrenergo Serhiy Totsky was expressed in a confidential report by the KPMG auditor.

Meanwhile, there are five candidates for the company's board chairman, including incumbent members of board who had worked in Kovalchuk's team, at the final stage of the competition.

Pidlesetsky also said that from July 24 he was dismissed as member of the company's supervisory board by order of the finance minister without any explanations, and former Deputy Finance Minister Yuriy Heletiy, who moved to the position of deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine, has also filed a letter of resignation from Ukrenergo.

Hence, the team representing the government in the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, which is to appoint a new company head soon, consists of only one member, while four others are independent.