Press Conferences

16:10 05.05.2020

'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

2 min read

KYIV. May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The possibility of holding both local elections and early parliamentary elections in the spring of 2021 is admitted by Mykhailo Chaplyha, a member of the informal association of the expert initiative "October 25," political consultant, director of the Institute of Trade Union Movement.

"The idea of joint election in the spring is quite possible," Chaplyha said during an online conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, answering the question whether local elections could be rescheduled for the next year.

According to the expert, the idea of holding both local elections and early parliamentary elections in spring "is being discussed in corridors of power, but hasn't been spread by the media yet."

He noted that, as a rule, the voter turnout in local elections is lower than in national ones.

"But since in the fall, according to my forecasts, a serious social, economic and political crisis is possible, then ... the turnout can be very high, which can upset key parties very much. Therefore, in order to avoid defeat ... some kind of decision can be made," said Chaplyha.

According to the law, elections to local authorities in Ukraine will be held on the last Sunday of October [October 25].

Tags: #conference #experts #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 25.04.2020
Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

10:25 03.04.2020
Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

17:57 02.04.2020
Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

18:27 11.03.2020
Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

Interfax-Ukraine suspends hosting of press conferences

11:59 06.03.2020
Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians think most important task for women is housekeeping and family, for men – making money

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians think most important task for women is housekeeping and family, for men – making money

20:37 05.03.2020
Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

17:53 05.03.2020
Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

14:45 03.03.2020
Acromegaly patients demand creation of register of people with rare diseases

Acromegaly patients demand creation of register of people with rare diseases

12:19 28.02.2020
Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

18:57 24.02.2020
Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Synevo transfers COVID-19 diagnostic equipment using PCR tests to Public Health Center

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

#SaveFOP movement insists on introduction of moratorium on inspections of micro businesses

Environmentally interested public demands from govt division of Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Appointment of Yanukovych's ex-lawyer as SBI first deputy director could invalidate 'Maidan cases' in courts – MP

Kyivmetrobud leaders ready to cooperate with law enforcers to continue building subway line to Vynohradar area in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD