Total positive effect on Ukraine's economy from gas transit during five years to be some UAH 150 bln – GTSOU head

KYIV. Jan 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The total positive effect on Ukraine's economy from the contracts on extension of transit of natural gas signed on December 30, 2019 during five years is estimated at some UAH 150 billion, Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC Serhiy Makogon has said.

"We have calculated that the total positive effect on the economy during five years, apart from the revenue from transit itself, will be around UAH 150 billion," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.