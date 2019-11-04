Press Conferences

20:37 04.11.2019

Human rights activists, former hostages concerned about court's refusal to use in-absentia trial procedure against so-called "prosecutor" of "LPR" Kornievsky

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Human rights activists and former hostages who were illegally held in the building of Luhansk Regional State Administration seized by illegal armed groups in occupied Donbas say they are concerned about a local court's refusal to use the in-absentia trial procedure against a so-called "prosecutor" of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR"), who was involved in torturing detainees in the administration's premises.

In particular, the district court in Kreminna, Luhansk region, refused to carry out special court proceedings in the case of the so-called "LPR prosecutor" Arkadiy Kornievsky, head of NGO East Ukrainian Center for Public Initiatives Volodymyr Scherbachenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Kornievsky is a former officer of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine; he has been an "investigator" and "prosecutor" of the "LPR" since 2014 and was directly involved in torturing prisoners in the seized building of Luhansk State Administration.

Scherbachenko says his NGO has first-hand information from several dozen people who were victims of torture, threats and intimidation by Kornievsky.

"We believe that having taken such a decision, the court broke the balance of the rights of people who deserve justice, who expect an effective investigation from the state," Scherbachenko said.

Present at the press event Viktoria Kononova, who was illegally kept by "LPR" members in Luhansk Regional State Administration's building in the Russia-occupied city of Luhansk, noted that the Kornievsky case requires further investigation and, in general, there should be a different approach to investigating the crimes committed in Donbas.

Another victim of the "LPR" Dmytro Tynda dubbed the court's ruling the obstruction of justice and guessed that it could be connected with the judges' fear. "I'm more worried about what has been happening in our law enforcement agencies... Cases are being soft-pedaled... and local courts should not consider such cases," he said.

In turn, member of NGO Protection and Development Yevhen Tymofiy said that lawyers had already prepared a motion to appeal the ruling.

"Courts do not want to consider such cases, they are afraid that taking opposite decisions may have consequences ... These cases must be transferred to any other court ... After the Luhansky appeals court examines our appeal, we'll prepare a petition for the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the case to another court for consideration," he said.

Tags: #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:32 17.10.2019
State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

14:47 16.10.2019
Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko opened in connection with false statements by Portnov – lawyer

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko opened in connection with false statements by Portnov – lawyer

11:43 16.10.2019
Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

10:38 09.10.2019
MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

18:54 08.10.2019
Nika farm accuses SBI of groundless seizure of accounts of hundreds of companies

Nika farm accuses SBI of groundless seizure of accounts of hundreds of companies

15:30 08.10.2019
Some 73% of Ukrainians against opening of land market – Rating opinion poll

Some 73% of Ukrainians against opening of land market – Rating opinion poll

15:14 30.09.2019
Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

15:19 25.09.2019
Human rights activists call on PGO not to turn Chechen native Ilayev over to Russia

Human rights activists call on PGO not to turn Chechen native Ilayev over to Russia

17:55 24.09.2019
NGOs call for barring controversial candidates from appointment to new prosecutor's office

NGOs call for barring controversial candidates from appointment to new prosecutor's office

14:00 16.08.2019
Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce head asks Zelensky to clean up corruption, help build synagogue in Uman

Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce head asks Zelensky to clean up corruption, help build synagogue in Uman

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Chasova Varta fantasy series to be shot in Ukraine

Trade unions demand from govt to settle problem of paying single social security tax for employees of some enterprises in Luhansk region

Dnipro River in critical condition, comprehensive program needed to save it – head of ecological council

Interrogations of sailors in Kerch Strait case may damage Ukrainian position in Hamburg Tribunal – lawyer

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

Burisma paid Joe Biden $900,000 for lobbying – Ukrainian MP

Largest tobacco market players mulling closure of factories over regulation of markup

French film director Gagnaire shows in Ukraine newest IT technologies in theatre

Daughter of released Crimean Tatar activist Bekirov calls for fighting for the release of all persons illegally detained in Crimea

Pilot in-patient healthcare project successfully working in Poltava region – expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD