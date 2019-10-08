Some 73% of Ukrainians against opening of land market – Rating opinion poll

KYIV. Oct 8 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The introduction of the sale of agricultural land, according to a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating is supported by 19% of respondents, while 73% are against this initiative and 8% are undecided.

According to the published release of the Rating, a relatively high level of support for the land market is observed among young and more affluent respondents, as well as farmland owners, who work the land. But even in these categories, only 40% support farmland sales.

"The sale of agricultural land to foreigners is supported by even less number - only 13%, while 81% of respondents are against it. Despite the fact that one in five of the young and more affluent respondents do not mind allowing foreigners to buy land in Ukraine, three quarters of the representatives of these categories strongly oppose this initiative," the press release says.

Survey results show 74% of respondents believe that the decision to introduce the sale of agricultural land in Ukraine should be made at an all-Ukrainian referendum, whereas 17% have the opposite opinion.

As noted in the results of the study, 58% believe that agricultural land should be state-owned, similar to Canada or Israel, 22% are not against the introduction of such a model of land market as in Italy, where arable land can be sold and bought and 20% of respondents could not choose among these examples of the land market.

The survey was conducted using the face-to-face method (personal formalized interview). Audience: Ukrainian population from 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 2,000 respondents were interviewed. It was conducted from September 28 to October 1, 2019.