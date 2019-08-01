Press Conferences

15:50 01.08.2019

Athlete to swim over 800 km along Dnipro from Belarus' border to Black Sea

2 min read

KYIV. Aug 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Master of sports swimmer Mykhailo Romanyshyn has said he intends to set a record by swimming the Ukrainian stretch of the Dnipro River from the Ukraine-Belarus border to the Black Sea.

"The swim starts on the border with Belarus on August 5, and the finish will be tentatively 27 to 30 days from then at the section of the river flowing into the Black Sea," he said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

Romanyshyn said the swim would start in the village of Strakholissya, Kyiv region, near the Belarusian border and will end in Kherson's Glory Park. He said the distance to be covered is about 850 kilometers.

The athlete estimates he will swim about 30 kilometers every 12 hours.

He will be accompanied by a support group that includes his coach and a special vehicle will bring food and supplies for sleepovers. A police patrol boat will accompany the swimmer during his record-breaking quest.

Experts representing the national register for Ukrainian records will record the accomplishment.

According to a statement distributed to the press, the main objective of the feat is to draw attention to environmental problems of the Dnipro, popularize swimming and help young, gifted athletes.

Tags: #conference #swimmer #record
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:57 17.07.2019
Tymoshenko seen as PM by majority of respondents - opinion poll

Tymoshenko seen as PM by majority of respondents - opinion poll

19:20 17.07.2019
One out of three Ukrainians would vote for non-bloc status at referendum - survey

One out of three Ukrainians would vote for non-bloc status at referendum - survey

17:42 17.07.2019
Zelensky only politician whom more than half Ukrainians surveyed view positively

Zelensky only politician whom more than half Ukrainians surveyed view positively

16:05 17.07.2019
Seven parties have chances to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chances to enter Rada – poll

19:50 16.07.2019
Smeshko stands for toughening penalties for corruption

Smeshko stands for toughening penalties for corruption

17:54 15.07.2019
Holos Party suggests 13–15 years prison sentences for 'separate negotiations' with representatives of aggressor country

Holos Party suggests 13–15 years prison sentences for 'separate negotiations' with representatives of aggressor country

20:33 11.07.2019
Pace of housing construction in Kyiv down in Q1, 2019 – UTG

Pace of housing construction in Kyiv down in Q1, 2019 – UTG

14:06 10.07.2019
Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko) in favor of electing patriotic people to Rada

Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko) in favor of electing patriotic people to Rada

18:59 09.07.2019
Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

13:05 05.07.2019
'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

До відома: про ПЕРЕНЕСЕННЯ прес-конференції в прес-центрі агентства "Інтерфакс-Україна" на тему "Мон

Agro-Wild Ukraine with German investment claim illegal re-registration of subsidiary, attempts to seize harvest

Developers driving up construction of malls in regions – UTG

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Risks of disrupting Rada elections due to court decision are serious – Ukrainian Voters Committee

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD