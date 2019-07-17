Press Conferences

20:57 17.07.2019

Tymoshenko seen as PM by majority of respondents - opinion poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leader of the Batkivschyna Party and the parliamentary faction of the same name, Yulia Tymoshenko, is seen as Ukrainian premier by the largest number of Ukrainians (15.7%), according to a sociological survey conducted by Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

According to data presented at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday, another 13.5% of respondents see founder of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Yuriy Boyko in the chair of the head of government.

At the same time, 10.2% of voters believe that Ihor Smeshko, the leader of the Strength and Honor party, can best cope with the work of the prime minister, 8.6% of the respondents would leave incumbent Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at this post, and 8.1% would give this post to leader of the Holos Party Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

All other names of politicians proposed by sociologists for the post of prime minister were supported by less than 8% of respondents.

Some 9.4% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question.

The study was conducted from July 3 to July 10 in all regions of Ukraine, except for territories not controlled by the government. Some 3,022 respondents were polled. The standard error of the sample is +/- 1.8%.

Tags: #conference #premier
