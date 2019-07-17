Zelensky only politician whom more than half Ukrainians surveyed view positively

KYIV. July 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The only Ukrainian politician towards whom more than half of Ukrainians view positively is President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the results of a survey conducted by Social Monitoring and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

Results of the poll presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday show that 65.8% of those surveyed from July 3 to July 10 said they view Zelensky positively, compared to neutrally – 22.7% and negatively – 11.2%.

Musician and Holos Party leader Sviatoslav Vakarchuk was viewed positively by 38.7% of respondents, viewed neutrally – 33.8% and negatively – 27.7%.

Almost a third (32.3%) of those polled said they view Civil Position leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko positively, neutrally – 37.2% and negatively – 26%.

Remaining political leaders in the survey were viewed positively by less than 30% of respondents.

The survey was conducted from July 30 to July 10 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Russia-occupied ones. Some 3,022 respondents participated. The margin of error of survey results is +/-1.8%.