15:31 04.07.2019

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

KYIV. July 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The updated website of the All-Ukrainian public organization Sociological Association of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv.

"We offer today a new website of our association, which will be a convenient tool for communication with the society," said Vil Bakirov, the President of the Sociological Association of Ukraine, at a website presentation at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the categories of the website include studies, electoral polls, "which attract the media and the public," expert opinions, a database.

Bakirov noted that work on the structure of the website is still ongoing.

"It is not fully filled, some things will be refined, it still needs to be made more functional, more meaningful and more interesting, but most importantly it already exists and it appeared yesterday in the World Wide Web," he said.

Bakirov stressed that the website presents studies of reputable sociological services, which previously had to be searched by users on various resources.

He noted that this is all the more relevant and important, since during election campaigns a lot of pseudo-sociological services, "mythical" agencies "that never had anything to do with sociology" arise, but start to publish fake data people are not always able to identify.

Bakirov stressed that "unfortunately, the general culture of our society does not allow adequately decipher certain sociological results," and therefore one of the goals of the website is to increase, including the cultural level of citizens, to help them correctly read and understand the sociological studies that are part of the world culture."

