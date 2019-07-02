DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

KYIV. July 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – DFU Agro LLC (Hrozyne, Zhytomyr region, belongs to Danish Berry Farm) has claimed a possible loss of $100,000-300,000 if the company loses its harvest over the land conflict with Gorodok-Agro LLC (Malyn, Zhytomyr region), DFU Agro Director Vadym Shestakov said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, the company since 2014 has been processing 1,200 hectares of land in Zhytomyr region on the basis of an agreement with the village councils on the management of the heritage. In November 2018, Gorodok-Agro rented several parcels of land, including 250 hectares, which remained in the use of DFU Agro (until 2018, this was impossible due to legislation). DFU Agro sowed this land with winter rape and rye before it was rented to Gorodok-Agro in August-September-2018. Now Gorodok-Agro claims to harvests from this area.

"We offered the company a similar area (250 hectares) of cultivated land, but they, using an ultimatum, suggested that we sell the rest of our land in these territories. In May 2019, we appealed to the anti-raider committee. In June, most of the committee members expressed the opinion that Gorodok-Agro has no right to harvest, but has the right to compensation," the director of DFU Agro said.

He said that DFU Agro agrees with the compensation, but it has not yet been possible to agree on the terms of compensation.

"Our losses, if the opponent takes our harvest, will amount to $100,000-300,000. We are ready to harvest the crop and transfer it to a third party for safekeeping," Shestakov said.

DFU Agro LLC is controlled by the Danish company Berry Farm, which is the owner of Dan-Farm Ukraine LLC (Khalcha, Kyiv region), one of the largest pig breeding enterprises in Ukraine. The charter capital of DFU Agro is UAH 63.7 million.