18:41 05.07.2021

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support ban on farmland sale - KIIS poll

The majority (71.7%) of Ukrainians support the holding of a referendum banning the sale of agricultural land, 65.2% would support a ban on the sale of agricultural land, and 84.1% oppose the sale of Ukrainian agricultural land to foreigners, according to the results of a sociological research conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on June 22-29.

At the same time, 21% of respondents were against holding the corresponding referendum. Some 21.8% of respondents are against the ban on the sale of agricultural land, and 12.1% - the ban on the sale of agricultural land to foreigners.

The majority of respondents - 64% - believe that things in the country are going in the wrong direction. Some 20% of the respondents are optimistic about the direction of the movement of affairs, and another 16% found it difficult or refused to answer the question.

In the course of the study, 2,031 respondents from 107 settlements in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine were interviewed by the method of personal ("face-to-face") interviews on a three-stage stochastic sample, representative of the population of Ukraine over 18 years old. The statistical error (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.5) does not exceed 3.3% for indicators close to 50%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%.

