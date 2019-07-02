Press Conferences

15:18 02.07.2019

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

KYIV. July 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Dismissed director of the Pirogov Health Center in Odesa Araik Pogosyan, who is currently on sick leave, is blocking the work of the center using raider schemes.

This was announced by head of Private Joint-Stock Company Ukrprofozdorovnytsia's Property Department Dmytro Dovhanenko, who appeared at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

Dovhanenko said Pogosyan during the last four months has been on sick leave, blocking work and preventing acting Director of the Pirogov Health Center in Odesa Oleksandr Nahornychevsky from signing documents.

"Dismissed from his post in March, Pogosyan has been on sick leave for four months and is using what are almost raider schemes. Kyiv's Pechersky district court on April 4 ruled to prevent all state registrars from entering changes or information relating to the Pirogov Health Center's director. As a result, the center's work has been blocked, because only the official legal director has the right to sign financial and other documents. In addition, the corresponding court ruling was handed down on April 4 and a hearing on the merits is scheduled for September 16. During this time the enterprise will be blocked. Over the last two to three months, state registrars Stoliarov and Nikitina, in turn, have entered new information into the state register of legal entities about acting director Nahornychevsky. Moreover, I think the court decision is illegal, because it was handed down in violation of norms of labor and civil-procedural laws and contravenes norms of legal practice," Dovhanenko said.

He added that currently the decision of the Pechersky district court is being appealed. The next hearing is scheduled for July 31.

Head of the Department for Control of Regulatory Requirements by Economic Entities of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Petro Bernatsky said the decision to dismiss Pogosyan was legal and taken according to the results of a check of the health center by commissions.

"Several commissions were created as a result of complaints of clients. At times their work was blocked without reason. During the checks health center managers conduced financial transactions without the permission of the center's board. That was the basis and reason for presidium of the Federation of Trade Unions in March 2019 to review the case. Pogosyan was dismissed by the center's supervisory board pursuant to the decision of the presidium," he said.

Acting Director of the Pirogov Health Center Nahornychevsky said the dispute does not affect visitors to the center.

