16:13 01.07.2019

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

KYIV. July 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held this coming Sunday, the parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna, European Solidarity and Holos would pass the five-percent barrier for entering parliament, the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies and the Social Monitoring public survey center said.

According to the data released at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday, 43.2% of respondents among those who are determined and will vote ready to support the Servant of the People Party, Opposition Platform - For Life - 12%, Batkivschyna - 9.4%, Holos - 8.3% and European Solidarity - 8.2%.

Taking into account the sampling error, Strength and Honor is supported by 4.1% of the respondents and Civil Position by 3.9%. Both parties also have a chance to overcome the 5% pass barrier.

At the same time, 2.2% of those who decided to vote are ready to support the Opposition Bloc - Peace and Development Party, Radical Party of Oleh Liashko - 2.1% and Svoboda - 1.8%. Volodymyr Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy received 1.6% support, and Samopomich Union - 1.2%.

All other parties would get less than 1% of respondents' votes.

If the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 46% of those polled said they would definitely vote, while 37.7% would be rather likely to vote. Some 6.6% of respondents said they definitely won't vote, with another 6% said they probably won't vote.

The rolling study provides for a constituent survey and periodic (wave) updates of the survey database by replacing part of the questionnaires with newer ones. Rolling wave is the time period for collecting new data for updating the database. Each wave is realized on the same sample of respondents, while the respondents themselves are new in the sample each time. The sample of each wave of rolling is a smaller copy of the total sample.

During the constituent poll on May 15-19, 2,121 respondents over 18 years old from 24 regions and Kyiv were surveyed. The sample is representative by gender, age and type of settlement. Sampling error is 1.2-2.2%. During the first wave of rolling on May 20-23, 250 questionnaires were replaced. During the second wave of May 24-31, 250 questionnaires were replaced. During the third wave on June 1-7 – 1,000 questionnaires. During the fourth wave on June 8-14 - 1,000 questionnaires and during the fifth wave on June 15-21 - also 1,000 questionnaires.

This survey represents the sixth wave. The number of questionnaires was 1,000.

