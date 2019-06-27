Press Conferences

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Five political parties, including the Servant of the People and Holos ignored participation in elections in the merged territorial communities on June 30, Director General of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) Oleksiy Koshel said.

"Five rating political parties ignored the elections in the merged territorial communities. These political parties are Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, Holos, Strength and Honor, and Opposition Bloc," said Koshel at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that representatives of 36 parties took part in the elections to the merged communities.

According to Koshel, CVU observers will monitor the elections in the merged territorial communities on Sunday.

