Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

KYIV. June 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna Party, says she is in favor of common rules for entrepreneurs who will exclude any backstage agreements with politicians and government officials.

"I want to advise that the president create, together with the new parliament and the new government, uniform rules for all entrepreneurs – small-, medium- and large-sized ones that work in Ukraine, and that no one is able to get to any political office by the back door," Tymoshenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Yet, she refused to comment on a meeting of President Volodymyr Zelensky with businessmen Victor Pinchuk, Rinat Akhmetov and Ihor Kolomoisky, as she said she did not have any details of their negotiations.