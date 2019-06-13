Press Conferences

10:47 13.06.2019

Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

2 min read

KYIV. June 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Public organizations of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have proposed to create an online platform for projects to develop areas, which have suffered as a result of Russian aggression.

"We offer a platform on which projects will be placed, and donors will make decisions on which of them to finance," Leonid Ihnatiev, chairman of the EuroStrategy International Association, said during a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday, June 12.

He said the online platform will help investors and donors navigate through the proposed projects.

Ihnatiev noted that the projects will be offered by territorial communities.

"They are now preparing their first social projects," he said.

Serhiy Sudnyk, chairman of the Social Investment Council, said the platform will help raise funds for social projects to solve systemic problems.

"We are talking, above all, about a reliable, transparent tool," Sudnyk said, stressing that the Social Investment Council intends to administer this platform.

"This project is one of the most important for Ukraine and for territories that have suffered as a result of the conflict," Chairwoman of NGO Congress of Women of Peace Tetiana Scherbak said, adding there have been public appeals to President Volodymyr Zelensky to support the initiative.

"We appeal today to Zelensky to support this initiative ask him to identify those responsible, create the necessary conditions for its implementation and ask to appeal to international donor organizations in support of this initiative," she said.

Tags: #platform #conference #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 13.06.2019
Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

12:16 13.06.2019
Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

09:51 13.06.2019
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

09:34 12.06.2019
Three WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

14:19 11.06.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

14:28 10.06.2019
Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

11:20 08.06.2019
Two KIA, five WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two KIA, five WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

18:32 07.06.2019
Poroshenko calls on intelligence to inform Zelensky of Russia's full control over occupied Donbas

Poroshenko calls on intelligence to inform Zelensky of Russia's full control over occupied Donbas

17:28 07.06.2019
Prosecutor General's Office files three cases after appeals to ban return fire in Donbas, resume trade with occupied areas

Prosecutor General's Office files three cases after appeals to ban return fire in Donbas, resume trade with occupied areas

12:01 07.06.2019
Azov fighters killed and wounded amid night attacks of Russia-led forces in Donetsk region

Azov fighters killed and wounded amid night attacks of Russia-led forces in Donetsk region

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

Appeal court obliges NCER to ensure refunding of UAH 590 mln to Kharkivgaz for unviable tariff

Number of road accidents involving two-wheeled transport 30% up since season start – expert

Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD