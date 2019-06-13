Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

KYIV. June 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Public organizations of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have proposed to create an online platform for projects to develop areas, which have suffered as a result of Russian aggression.

"We offer a platform on which projects will be placed, and donors will make decisions on which of them to finance," Leonid Ihnatiev, chairman of the EuroStrategy International Association, said during a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday, June 12.

He said the online platform will help investors and donors navigate through the proposed projects.

Ihnatiev noted that the projects will be offered by territorial communities.

"They are now preparing their first social projects," he said.

Serhiy Sudnyk, chairman of the Social Investment Council, said the platform will help raise funds for social projects to solve systemic problems.

"We are talking, above all, about a reliable, transparent tool," Sudnyk said, stressing that the Social Investment Council intends to administer this platform.

"This project is one of the most important for Ukraine and for territories that have suffered as a result of the conflict," Chairwoman of NGO Congress of Women of Peace Tetiana Scherbak said, adding there have been public appeals to President Volodymyr Zelensky to support the initiative.

"We appeal today to Zelensky to support this initiative ask him to identify those responsible, create the necessary conditions for its implementation and ask to appeal to international donor organizations in support of this initiative," she said.