Press Conferences

20:04 30.05.2019

Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

2 min read

KYIV. May 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Institute of Direct Democracy and the Swiss Democracy Foundation have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The corresponding document was signed at a press conference in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency on Monday.

"Direct democracy involves the direct participation of people in public affairs, the expression of their will. Direct democracy as a concept, as a principle is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine ... Switzerland's experience in this matter is invaluable for us, and we are establishing such cooperation with the Swiss Democracy Foundation," representative of the Ukrainian Institute of Direct Democracy Oleksandr Merezhko said.

Speaking about the possible risks associated with the initiative of holding a referendum on issues relating to national security, Merezhko said: "Our Constitution provides for only three cases in which referendums should not be held, for example, amnesty. When drafting legislation, one can consider expanding the range of issues."

In turn, Bruno Kaufmann, member of the board and director for international cooperation of the Swiss Democracy Foundation, added that it is important to raise the issue of using tools of direct democracy in public discussion with civil society and citizens of Ukraine.

"I strongly recommend cautious approach to this issue, start public discussions on direct democracy. Our extensive experience shows that leaving the tools of direct democracy to a small group of politicians will be a bad decision, since they can use it in their very narrow interests," the expert said.

Kaufmann recommended submitting the issue of introducing direct democracy to the referendum first.

Tags: #conference #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:06 30.05.2019
About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

15:17 29.05.2019
Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

09:51 28.05.2019
Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

12:29 27.05.2019
Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

16:22 23.05.2019
Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

14:49 23.05.2019
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

16:38 22.05.2019
More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

14:12 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD