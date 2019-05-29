Press Conferences

15:17 29.05.2019

Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

1 min read

KYV. May 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ex-Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zamana, who is accused of treason, has said ex-National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov and ex-President Petro Poroshenko ordered his criminal prosecution, adding that Ukraine's Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios is "a master at fraud."

"I am actually the only security official from the times of Yanukovych who remained on the territory of Ukraine, therefore I became the object of persecution," he said.

Zamana said he was not ordered to bring the army to high alert during Russia's annexation of Ukraine.

As reported, on February 25, 2019, law enforcement officers detained Zamana and notified him of suspicion of high treason. Kyiv's Pechersky district court on February 26 remanded him to pretrial custody without bail until March 27, 2019. On May 16, 2019 the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine completed its pretrial investigation against Zamana, who was released from custody on May 24, 2019.

Zamana served as Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces from February 18, 2012 to February 19, 2014.

Tags: #conference #zamana
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:51 28.05.2019
Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

12:29 27.05.2019
Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

16:22 23.05.2019
Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

14:49 23.05.2019
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

16:38 22.05.2019
More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

14:12 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

16:12 13.05.2019
Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

11:57 11.05.2019
Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD