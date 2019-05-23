Press Conferences

16:22 23.05.2019

Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

2 min read

KYIV. May 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The anti-rating of the political party of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Solidarity has reached almost 50%, according to the results of a rolling study conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center.

"I am turning attention to the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity Party against which 49.2% of respondents raised their voices. This is the anti-rating that creates an unprecedented level of reluctance in Ukrainian society today," Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva said at the presentation of the study entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

The anti-rating of the Opposition Platform - For Life (leaders Yuriy Boiko, Vadym Rabinovych, Viktor Medvedchuk) is 21.3%, Batkivschyna (Yulia Tymoshenko) - 17.4%, Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development (Oleksandr Vilkul, Yevhen Murayev, Vadym Novinsky) - 16.4%, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko - 11.6%.

The Servant of the People Party (Volodymyr Zelensky) has anti-rating of 6.2%.

The study was conducted according to the results of a rolling survey on May 15-19, 2019 in 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. Some 2,121 of respondents were interviewed. The sampling error is +/- 1.2-2.2%.

Tags: #conference #parties
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 23.05.2019
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

16:38 22.05.2019
More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

14:12 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

16:12 13.05.2019
Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

11:57 11.05.2019
Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

14:57 18.04.2019
New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

17:57 16.04.2019
First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

18:57 11.04.2019
Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

Zelensky leading in presidential polls, followed by Poroshenko, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko – RAND poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD