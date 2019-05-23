Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

KYIV. May 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The anti-rating of the political party of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Solidarity has reached almost 50%, according to the results of a rolling study conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center.

"I am turning attention to the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity Party against which 49.2% of respondents raised their voices. This is the anti-rating that creates an unprecedented level of reluctance in Ukrainian society today," Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva said at the presentation of the study entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

The anti-rating of the Opposition Platform - For Life (leaders Yuriy Boiko, Vadym Rabinovych, Viktor Medvedchuk) is 21.3%, Batkivschyna (Yulia Tymoshenko) - 17.4%, Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development (Oleksandr Vilkul, Yevhen Murayev, Vadym Novinsky) - 16.4%, the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko - 11.6%.

The Servant of the People Party (Volodymyr Zelensky) has anti-rating of 6.2%.

The study was conducted according to the results of a rolling survey on May 15-19, 2019 in 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. Some 2,121 of respondents were interviewed. The sampling error is +/- 1.2-2.2%.