14:57 18.04.2019

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

KYIV. April 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – One of the main challenges for the next president of Ukraine will be to preserve the existing international support of the country and increase it in conditions where there is a certain "fatigue" with dealing with conflicts, Chairman of the board of Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky has said.

"It is very important that whoever becomes president maintains the level of international support for Ukraine that exists today and go further. The world is also changing. There is a certain fatigue from conflicts, not only from Ukraine, but also from other conflicts in the world today. From my point of view, this is an extremely difficult challenge. This is a difficult exam that any future president must take," he said during a conference hosted by UA:First TV at the initiative of the Vyborcha Rada UA public initiative at Interfax Ukraine on Thursday.

Burakovsky said protecting Ukraine's national political and economic interests today is impossible without the formation of international "pro-Ukrainian coalitions" on a bilateral basis or in cooperation with organizations such as the European Union, the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund.

The expert also believes that it is necessary to quickly and adequately take into account the lessons of what has been done and not been done and very important that, in the process of correcting and restarting certain Ukrainian institutions, not to create the basis for the emergence of "new-old private, corrupt schemes and mechanisms serving other interests."

